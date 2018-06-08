Attempted kidnapping in Northampton will feature on BBC1's Crimewatch this Monday

An unsolved attempted kidnapping in Northampton will feature on Crimewatch Live this Monday.

A woman was assaulted near Mill Lane in an area known locally as "Skid Alley", Kingsthorpe, at 12.30pm on April 13.

Two men came to her aid and the police were called - but it is now understood the attack was an attempted kidnapping.

Now, the unsolved crime will feature on Crimewatch Live when it comes to Silverstone Circuit next week to highlight Northamptonshire's ongoing investigations.

The programme airs at 11am on BBC1 on June 11 (Monday) and will also showcase some of the force's proactive operations.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rymarz, said: “The BBC Crimewatch Roadshow is a fantastic opportunity for us to publicise some of our unsolved crimes in order to appeal for witness and information.

“It will also showcase some of the fantastic work our officers are involved in on a day-to-day basis in order to protect people in Northamptonshire from harm.

“Anyone who knows anything about any of the incidents featured on the show can call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Monday's show can be watched on BBC 1 between 11am and 11.45am. It can also be watched on catch-up via BBC iPlayer at www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer.