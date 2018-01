A Northampton home in Abington was broken into but the burglars left empty-handed.

The incident happened between 6pm on Monday, January 22 and 6pm on Friday, January 26, when the offender/s forced entry into the house in Saxon Street via the back window, but no items were stolen.

A Mercedes ('S' registration) was seen in the area at the time.

Witnesses or anyone who has any information about this incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.