Attackers kick and mug man leaving bank in Northampton town centre

A man was knocked to the floor and kicked in the face in a robbery in Northampton town centre.

He was leaving the Nationwide bank in Abington Street yesterday (March 7) between 1pm and 1.15pm and was crossing the road near to the parking bays when he attacked.

He was struck twice from behind causing him to fall to the floor and was then kicked in the face and body, causing a nosebleed.

The offenders stole the man's mobile phone and red cross-body Nike bag, before making off in an unknown direction.

One of the offenders is described as a white man, wearing a black fleece top and grey trainers. The second offender is described as a white man, about 5ft 11in, of stocky build, wearing a white hooded top and baseball cap.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.