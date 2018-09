Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Northampton.

The victim was assaulted causing a severe eye injury during the incident on Saturday, September 1.

It took place outside Betfred in Wellingborough Road, at about 10.10pm, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may be a witness.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the assault can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.