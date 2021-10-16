At least one person seriously injured in A43 smash near Corby, Northamptonshire Police confirm
Investigators appeal for dashcam footage after collision involving BMW and van
Police have confirmed at least one person was seriously injured in a crash near Corby on Friday (October 15).
A BMW and a van collided on the A43 close to Laxton, five miles north of Weldon, at around 5.15pm.
Crash investigators from Northamptonshire Police are appealing for anyone who was driving on the stretch of road between 5pm and 5.30pm to get in touch, particularly those who may have dashcam footage.
A spokesman said: "If you have any information that could help please call our Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615, using incident number Inc 360 of 15/10/21."