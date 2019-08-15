At last! Delight for campaigners as work is set to start restoring neglected lakes in Northampton estate

Work to restore a set of lakes in Northampton to their former glory is set to begin soon after a successful campaign by residents.

The environmental work will revamp Kingfisher, Cygnet and Dragonfly Lakes along Billing Brook as it flows through Thorplands, Lumbertubs and Lings estates.

One of the lakes, pictured in 2018

The issue was highlighted by Dianne Finnie, deputy chair of Growing Together and chair of Brookside Residents Council, and Peter Strachan, also of Growing Together, in the Chronicle & Echo in May last year.

They had expressed their dismay that the lakes had been left to deteriorate, stagnate and become a blight on the landscape rather than the picturesque beauty spot they used to be for residents.

At the time they were bidding for funding to restore the lakes and now that money has come through.

The project, which will cost nearly £400,000, is being funded by Northampton Borough Council, the Environment Agency, local charity Growing Together, the National Lottery Community Fund and the Mick George Community Fund.

Kingfisher Lake pictures in the 1970s

The work will greatly reduce the silting and stagnation and allow it to be easier to maintain the lakes in the future.

The new design for the lakes will make them deeper, narrower and faster-flowing. This will be achieved by dredging the three lakes and placing the silt behind barriers to create new wetland margins and islands. These will then be planted with wildflowers.



There will also be a reed bed at the top of Cygnet Lakes that will filter the water coming downstream from Kingfisher Lake.

Work is expected to start in September.

Dianne said she was "really excited" that the restoration of the central feature of their estates was about to begin.

The overgrowth around Dragonfly Lake, pictured in 2018

"We’ve been pushing for it for a long time and we’re really grateful to all the funders and to everyone else who has contributed to making it happen.”

Peter, project manager of Growing Together, added: “The project has been coming for a long time and it’s great that we’re finally about to start.

"There’s likely, of course, to be some disruption, noise and possibly unpleasant smells while the work takes place. It shouldn’t last very long and we hope residents will agree that the finished project has been well worth it.”

The construction work has been contracted to leading company Ebsford Environmental and is expected to start in early September, after the bird nesting season. The work should last for between eight and twelve weeks, subject to weather conditions.

The project is hoping to see an increase in wildlife return to the clean lakes. Pictured in 2018

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for the Environment at Northampton Borough Council – whichown the lakes – said: "We're delighted to have worked together with the residents and the other project partners to restore these much loved lakes for the local community.



"This is a really good example of multiple agencies and groups working together to achieve a great outcome."