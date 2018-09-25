Aston Merrygold and Northampton cancer outpatient sing together on commute to hospital

A Northampton schoolgirl's dreams came true after she sang with ex-JLS band member Aston Merrygold for a special 'Carpool Karaoke'.

The former JLS singer met super fan Maisie Bullock, 11, earlier this month for a sing-a-long to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on the outpatients way to hospital.

Maisie Bullock pictured with Aston Merrygold.

During the event, organised by young people’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent, they belted out Aston’s hit ‘Get Stupid’ and talked about what it is like making long journeys to get to cancer treatment.

Maisie’s mum Sarah Bullock said: “Maisie recently finished treatment so this was a really special day for her to have some fun and sing with one of her favourite artists.

“We know just how difficult it can be financially when your child is diagnosed with cancer, especially with travel costs.

"When Maisie was diagnosed with leukaemia, we had to travel from Northampton to Nottingham for Maisie’s treatment which is a 140-mile round trip.

"Luckily, we were able to stay at one of CLIC Sargent’s Home from Homes for free, meaning the family could still spend time together despite being away from home.”

CLIC Sargent, a charity that supports Maisie, has revealed this month that children with cancer have to travel twice as far and spent twice as much as adults on getting to hospital.

On average, families of children and young people with cancer face a round trip of 60 miles to get to hospital for treatment, adding up to at least £180 a month in petrol costs.

Now CLIC Sargent is urging the Government to set up a Young Cancer Patient Travel Fund to help thousands of families afford to get to hospital and back for vital cancer treatment.

Aston said: “When I heard about CLIC Sargent’s campaign I really wanted to show my support in some way. It’s not right that families are facing huge additional costs just to get their child to hospital for cancer treatment.”

During the trip to London to meet Aston the girls also met Harry Judd and Louis Smith, Aston’s co-stars in 60s-theme dance show, Rip It Up which is currently touring the UK.

CLIC Sargent is now asking the public to sign its petition calling on the Government to set up a Young Cancer Patient Travel Fund.