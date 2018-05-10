Aspiring Northampton entrepreneur to pitch business idea at university Dragons' Den show

A Northampton entrepreneur is to face a Dragons' Den-style panel alongside two of his friends in front of a live audience at his university.

Boateng Opoku-Yeboah, a former Northampton Academy pupil, has outshone dozens of other entries to be pitching as one of the final six Southampton University student startups at Saturday's event.

The third-year aerospace engineering student is one of three entrepreneurs that make up Cluttr.

“We want to create apps and products that improve people’s day-to-day lives,” said Boateng.

“Turning an app into a business requires one to do more than just coding in your room though and this has got me to start thinking like an entrepreneur.”

The Future Worlds Dragons’ Den show will feature ideas from engineering, medicine, mathematics and computer science students.

They will pitch their fledgeling businesses on May 12 in front of a live audience and four dragon investors as they seek to build on the £250,000 that has been pledged on stage to University of Southampton startups in the event’s previous three incarnations.

Computer science graduate Tunde Alao and third-year mechanical engineering student Lando Vago-Hughes are Cluttr's other two members.

“The ongoing problem-solving and quick-paced environment of startups gets me out of bed every morning,” said Lando, who will make his second appearance in the competition, after pitching solo for his Igglu app in 2017.

Tunde has previously applied his skills to the SotonTab student housing website and is looking forward to creating a buzz for his new team startup.

“I’ve been building things for as long as I remember,” he said.