Artisan Local Product and Drink Finalists Announced in Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards
14 of the county's best Artisan food and drink products have been revealed as finalists, they will now compete for Gold, Silver, and Bronze in their respective categories.
The ‘Artisan’ classification includes products from local companies that make a high-quality or distinctive product in small quantities, usually by hand or using traditional methods.
Rachel Mallows MBE DL, Awards Director, said:
“Innovation is a theme in the Artisan categories this year, which is exciting to see. Across both categories, judges could not meet my maximum five shortlist. Not only were the entries wide ranging but also every judging session had feedback and enthusiasm about the brilliant innovation of producers, as well as the exceptional taste of the shortlisted products and drinks.”
Finalists for both categories are:
Artisan Local Product of the Year, Sponsored by Heygates Flour and Animal Feed Millers
Cookie Babes, Cookie Babes Cinnamon Roll THICC Cookie
Hamm Tun Fine Foods, Northamptonshire Blue
Made by the Beekeeper, New Lodge Vineyard Marmalade with Honey
Moorgate Farm, Moorgate Farm Turkey and Leek Pie
Northampton Charcuterie Company Ltd, Coppa
The Falcon Inn, Guinness Bread
The Jam Queen, Raspberry and Blackberry Jam
Artisan Local Drink of the Year, Sponsored by Warner’s Distillery
Great Oakley Brewery, Nuggernaut
Made by the Beekeper, Queen & Co Mead
New Lodge Vineyard, Earls Baron Saxon 2023
Stoneyfields, Stoneyfields English Quality Sparkling Wine 2019 Rose
The Food Library, Blackberry, Rhubarb & Cardamom Liqueur
Wharf Distillery, Equinox – Single Malt English Whiskey
Wild & Furrow, Wild & Furrow Oat Drink
Brilliant local college students have also been recognised this month in the awards’ College Student competition, hosted by the University of Northampton, and celebrating young people who show drive, commitment and passion for the sector, and exceptional progress in their skills development.
Judges from the College Student competition, including a previous Young Chef of the Year winner, were impressed with the students’ advancing skills, creativity and composure. All agreed that the future of culinary arts and hospitality is bright locally, with such committed young people leading the way.
Finalists in the college competition are:
Dumitru Poroseci, Northampton College
Oscar Plomer, Tresham College, Corby
Chloe Smith, Moulton College
The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards shine a spotlight on local culinary excellence. Recognising and celebrating the county’s brilliant people, places and producers, the Awards fly the flag for buying and supporting local.
Results, which will again see finalists awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze, will be announced at the Awards celebrations taking place on 17 October 2024 at The Royal & Derngate Theatre, supported again by caterers Portfolio Events.
