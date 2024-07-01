Artisan Local Product and Drink Finalists Announced in Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire is fizzing with excitement as this year’s finalists in the Artisan Local Product and Artisan Local Drink categories are announced, showcasing unprecedented innovation, quality, and passion for craftsmanship.

14 of the county's best Artisan food and drink products have been revealed as finalists, they will now compete for Gold, Silver, and Bronze in their respective categories.

The ‘Artisan’ classification includes products from local companies that make a high-quality or distinctive product in small quantities, usually by hand or using traditional methods.

Rachel Mallows MBE DL, Awards Director, said:

Last Year's Winners in the Artisan Local Product Category

“Innovation is a theme in the Artisan categories this year, which is exciting to see. Across both categories, judges could not meet my maximum five shortlist. Not only were the entries wide ranging but also every judging session had feedback and enthusiasm about the brilliant innovation of producers, as well as the exceptional taste of the shortlisted products and drinks.”

Finalists for both categories are:

Artisan Local Product of the Year, Sponsored by Heygates Flour and Animal Feed Millers

Cookie Babes, Cookie Babes Cinnamon Roll THICC Cookie

Hamm Tun Fine Foods, Northamptonshire Blue

Made by the Beekeeper, New Lodge Vineyard Marmalade with Honey

Moorgate Farm, Moorgate Farm Turkey and Leek Pie

Northampton Charcuterie Company Ltd, Coppa

The Falcon Inn, Guinness Bread

The Jam Queen, Raspberry and Blackberry Jam

Artisan Local Drink of the Year, Sponsored by Warner’s Distillery

Great Oakley Brewery, Nuggernaut

Made by the Beekeper, Queen & Co Mead

New Lodge Vineyard, Earls Baron Saxon 2023

Stoneyfields, Stoneyfields English Quality Sparkling Wine 2019 Rose

The Food Library, Blackberry, Rhubarb & Cardamom Liqueur

Wharf Distillery, Equinox – Single Malt English Whiskey

Wild & Furrow, Wild & Furrow Oat Drink

Brilliant local college students have also been recognised this month in the awards’ College Student competition, hosted by the University of Northampton, and celebrating young people who show drive, commitment and passion for the sector, and exceptional progress in their skills development.

Judges from the College Student competition, including a previous Young Chef of the Year winner, were impressed with the students’ advancing skills, creativity and composure. All agreed that the future of culinary arts and hospitality is bright locally, with such committed young people leading the way.

Finalists in the college competition are:

Dumitru Poroseci, Northampton College

Oscar Plomer, Tresham College, Corby

Chloe Smith, Moulton College

The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards shine a spotlight on local culinary excellence. Recognising and celebrating the county’s brilliant people, places and producers, the Awards fly the flag for buying and supporting local.

Results, which will again see finalists awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze, will be announced at the Awards celebrations taking place on 17 October 2024 at The Royal & Derngate Theatre, supported again by caterers Portfolio Events.

For more details on all the categories in the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2024/25, please visit the Awards’ website – www.northamptonshirefoodanddrink.co.uk – or call the Awards team on 01933 664437 or email [email protected]