Arson probe launched after overnight fire at Northampton home

An arson investigation has been launched after a fire in a home in Northampton overnight.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called to a home in Littlewood Close, Spencer last night shortly after 3am.

Police are still on-scene at Littlewood Road this morning.

A police spokeswoman has confirmed that police are now treating the incident as suspicious.

Officers are stationed outside the house today, which has a blackened door due to the fire damage. Police tape is currently surrounding the scene.

"We are conducting ongoing enquiries throughout today," said a force spokeswoman.

"Anyone with any information is being encouraged to give us a call on 101."

The front door of the home is badly damaged.

Police are also looking into whether a second fire in nearby Stanley Street overnight was in any way linked to the Littlewood Close incident.