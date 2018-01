A car was set on fire and damaged two nearby cars in an arson attack outside a Northampton home.

The incident took place some time between 5.30am and 6.30am in Nene Drive, Kings Heath, on Tuesday (January 16).

A red Fiat 500 was set on fire. The blaze also damaged two nearby vehicles.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.