Arrests, £25k of stolen goods found after police chase van from Byfield to Daventry

Two men were arrested and more than £25,000 worth of stolen goods were recovered after a van that had burgled a business in Byfield was chased to Daventry, police said.

Just before 2am this morning (Thursday, December 20), Northamptonshire Police received a call regarding two men seen loading items into a white van in Banbury Road.

The vehicle was spotted fleeing the scene by police officers so was pursued despite being rammed into by the van.

Following a short pursuit to Daventry, the van crashed and two men were arrested – a 25-year-old and a 41-year-old.

The officers rammed into are safe and uninjured thankfully, a police spokesman said.