Arrest made after two pedestrians "suffered serious injuries" in Northampton collision

A 46-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation after a bronze-coloured saloon was in collision with two pedestrians in Northampton.

The incident happened on the A508, Cotton End in Northampton yesterday (Sunday, October 14), involving a car and two pedestrians.

At about 3.05am a bronze-coloured Tesla Model S, travelling towards the town centre, was in collision with two pedestrians, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Both pedestrians suffered serious injuries with one of them taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he remains in a serious condition.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.