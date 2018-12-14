Armed robbers seen escaping from Northampton town centre jewellery shop

A jewellery shop in Northampton town centre has been hit by armed robbers who were seen escaping in a getaway car.

Five men were seen leaving Michael Jones Jeweller, opposite All Saints Church, in a hatchback after they emerged from the shop, which had smoke billowing out of its front door.

Northampton jeweller

The car manages to swerve around a stationary bus in Bridge Street and can be heard speeding away down towards Victoria Gardens.

Video emerges of masked men escaping Northampton jewellers after armed robbery

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 10.40am to reports of an armed robbery on the junction of Gold Street and Bridge Street.

"There's going to be some traffic congestion in the area."

Video emerges of masked men escaping Northampton jewellers after armed robbery