Armed police surround house in Rothwell

Armed police were called to a house in Rothwell last night (Monday).

Police, fire and several ambulances were seen at the property in Scott Avenue, but police have yet to confirm what they were dealing with.

Police at the property in Scott Avenue, Rothwell

A statement released by Northants Police at 12.30am today (Tuesday) said: “Police have been dealing with an ongoing incident in Scott Avenue, Rothwell.

“The incident is contained and there is no risk to the wider community.

“A woman has been arrested and is currently being held in custody for questioning.”

The Northants Telegraph will update this as soon as more details are available from the police.