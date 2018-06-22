Armed police dealing with ongoing incident which has closed major Northampton junction

An ongoing incident is currently being dealt with by armed officers from Northamptonshire Police.

Armed officers have gone into a residential property near the Formula One Auto Centre on Grafton Street, Northampton.

The Campbell Street, Grafton Street and Barrack Road junction is currently closed with hundreds of cars being held at the scene.

Police are currently on the scene with officers on the ground and the helicopter circling the area.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We are currently executing a planned operation in Regent Square, Northampton, and have had to shut Grafton Street at the Regent Square junction.

"Officers are expected to be there for the next half hour with the road closures to be lifted shortly afterwards. There is no risk of harm to members of the public."

