Argos in Northampton set to close and reopen 'new digital store' in nearby supermarket

A popular Sixfields store will soon close its doors and will relocate to Sainsburys in Weedon Road.

The new store is set to open within Sainsburys in Gambrel Road on March 7 and bosses say it will bring 'extra choice', 'convenience to customers' and will host an eBay collection point so buyers can collect their purchases on site.

Argos has said it promises to continue its service to offer thousands of products for immediate pickup and 20,000 products can also be ordered to collect in store within hours.

Argos has confirmed their current Sixfields Retail Park Store will shut on Tuesday, March 6 and employees will be transferred across to the new shop.

David Mills, a spokesperson for Sainsbury's said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Argos and its team to our Weedon Road supermarket.

"The new shop is great news for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop.

"We’re looking forward to offering them an increased range of products at great value, all under one roof.”