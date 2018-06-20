Are you fan enough? Goals throws down ultimate test of loyalty to Northampton's England supporter

It’s the ultimate test of loyalty for England football fans – would they be willing to miss the Three Lions in World Cup action in exchange for free games of five-a-side football?

That’s the dilemma being presented by five and seven-a-side provider Goals after it announced it will offer completely free play during England’s group games against Panama and Belgium at its Northampton pitches.

Goals has more than 500 pitches across its 43 English clubs, meaning thousands of free hours of football are up for grabs during the three group games.

It promises to test the loyalties of the most committed English fans and footballers, who can enjoy the best of both worlds if they take on the challenge – playing for free then catching up on the big games after.

Launching the promotion, Goals’ head of marketing J.P. Murphy said: “At Goals we just want to help people enjoy playing football and we know that can be difficult when there is game after game on live TV.

“With Are You Fan Enough? we are having a bit of fun with our customers to see who is willing to show their love for playing the beautiful game by doing so while their heroes are in action in Russia.

"They can enjoy the perfect footballing experience – a free game of fives then catch up on the World Cup action afterwards.

“It’s set to be a spectacular summer of sport but there’s no need to be trapped on the couch – prove you are fan enough by getting your football fix with GOALS, on and off the pitch.”

The offer applies during England v Panama on Sunday 24 June for games booked between 1-4pm and during England v Belgium on Thursday 28 June for games booked between 7-10pm.