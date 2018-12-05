Are you as smart as Northampton's young mathematicians?

Northampton's school battled it out for a place in this year's National Young Mathematicians competition today.

Brilliant young minds from 12 Northampton school came together for the semi-finals at the Explore Learning centre, in Gambrel Road, to pit their wits against each other for a place in the finals.

The free contest has primary schools and secondary school children compete against other teams across the country in a bid to be crowned the National Young Mathematicians of the Year.

Charlotte Gater, head of curriculum at Explore Learning says: “The schools who have made it to this point have done extremely well. So many great mathsminds have taken part this year, so to reach the semi-final stage is a huge achievement.

"The children through will now be tasked with a never-before-seen mathematical problem and be judged on their ability to work as a team, demonstrate systematic working and show off their mathematical thinking. Best of luck to all the teams striving to make the final."

The schools and academies represented at the semi-finals today included Rothersthorpe, Quinton House, Castle Academy, St Lukes, Millway, Barry Road, Briar Hill, St Peters, Stimpson Avenue, Wootton, Northampton Academy and Malcolm Arnold.

The highest scoring schools in the region will battle it out and could be named one of the top five teams in the UK.