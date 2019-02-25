Archeologists unearth possible Roman cemetery on land destined for hundreds of homes in Northampton

Archaeologists carrying out survey works on land destined for hundreds of homes outside of Northampton have unearthed a possible Roman cemetery.

Emails seen by the Chronicle and Echo show that the company excavating a parcel of the Buckton Fields site behind Smith's Farm Shop in Chapel Brampton have discovered the skeletal remains of 35 bodies - though it is not yet been confirmed whether the find is significant enough to delay the major home development there.

Oxford Archaeology has now sent samples off for testing before producing a full report - though it is thought the remains could date back to the late Roman period.

Experts may be able to obtain a wealth of information from the study of the human remains such as sex, height and existing medical conditions.

"It's very interesting and we are really pleased about this," said Lesley Smith of Smith's Farm Shop in Brampton Lane.

"We've thought there could have been something there for some time - over the years we have picked up various pieces of pottery and flint.

"It's just nice to have that confirmed."

Northamptonshire County Council, which owns the land, is yet to comment on the find.

Developers Ensign Group Limited saw plans for 380 new homes on the site approved in September, 2017.

The homes will come in a variety of brick types, styles and sizes and the developers have pledged to give an amount towards the building of the North-West Relief Road project for every one built.

Oxford Archaeology has been on the land there since June last year gathering samples as part of the routine mitigation for such a large-scale development.

It is understood pottery, environmental samples and animal bone will also be sent for testing.