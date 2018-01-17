Appeal to trace Northampton man wanted on recall to prison

A Northampton man is wanted by police so they can take him back to prison.

James Delaney, 37, of Drywell Court, Standens Barn, Northampton, is wanted on a recall to prison for failing to meet the conditions of his release.

Delaney was jailed in 2016 for a number of fraud offences which took place between February and July 2014.

He was released on licence but has failed to reside at his approved premises, a condition of his release, and as a result is wanted on recall to serve the rest of his sentence.

It is believed Delaney has links to Northampton and Birmingham.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.