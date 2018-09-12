Appeal to help trace eight teenagers missing from Northampton homes

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding eight missing teenagers.

Quang Dang Le, aged 16 has been missing from care since 6 July, 2018.

Top left, Lihn Van Nguyen. Second left top row, Ha Van Nguyen. Bottom left, Khoa Anh Yu. Second left bottom row, Quang Trong Nguyen.

The seven others teenagers have been missing since leaving their accommodation separately in June, July and September 2017.

The boys, aged between fifteen and nineteen, came into the UK illegally in June 2017 and were subsequently housed in Northamptonshire.

At the time of their disappearances, all of them were living separately from each other in Northampton.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Top right, Quang Dang Le. Second right top row, Ha Van Le. Bottom right, Trong Nguyen. Second right bottom row, Binh Van Hoang.

Names and descriptions of the teenagers are:

• Quang Dang Le, 16-years-old, 5ft 5in, slim, with short black hair

• Ha Van Le, 18-years-old, 5ft 7in, with black hair with a fringe swept to the right

• Ha Van Nguyen, 17-years-old, 5ft 6in with black hair

• Trong Nguyen, 17-years-old, 5ft 4in with short black hair and brown eyes

• Binh Van Hoang, 18-years-old

• Khoa Anh Yu, 15-years-old

• Lihn Van Nguyen, 16-years-old

• Quang Trong Nguyen, 17-years-old, 5ft 1in, slim, short black hair and brown eyes