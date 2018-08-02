Appeal to help find missing 22-year-old woman from Northampton

A 22-year-old woman has gone missing from Northampton.

Raysha Mahomed, 22, has been missing since July 17. While there have been sightings of her in Northampton since then, officers are appealing for her to get in touch to let them know she is safe and well.

Raysha is black, about 5ft 3in, with a slim build, and may have been wearing a blue crop top and black denim jeans, and carrying a square pink handbag with a pink pom-pom attached to it.

Raysha, or anyone who may have seen her, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.