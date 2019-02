A Kettering woman is on the run after failing to turn up at court.

Gemma Vickery, 29, skipped court when she was supposed to be sentenced for Class A drug-related offences.

Now police have circulated an image of her in an attempt to track her down.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with any information relating to her whereabouts should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”