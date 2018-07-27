Appeal to find owners of stolen bikes seized in Kettering

Police in Kettering seized 24 pedal cycles, believed to be stolen, in a warrant executed under the Theft Act at a property in Kettering town centre yesterday (Thursday).

Officers are hoping to reunite as many people as possible with their bikes, and are asking anyone who has had a bike stolen in the past three months to contact the local neighbourhood team with the make, model and serial number of the bike, as well as a photograph if available.

Anyone who thinks one of the bikes may be theirs is asked to email the details to NeighbourhoodTeamKetteringTown@northants.pnn.police.uk.

Anyone without access to email can call 101 and quote reference number 18000352035.

The warrant was carried out as part of Operation Viper, the force’s countywide operation to tackle gangs, drugs and associated crime.

A 34-year–old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.