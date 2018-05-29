Appeal to find missing Desborough girl, 15

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing Desborough teenager.

Kelsey Turnell, 15, was last seen at about 9.15pm yesterday (Monday, May 28) in Market Harborough.

It is believed she may have taken a train, possibly to Leicester or Wakefield.

Kelsey is white, with a medium build, with long, dark brown hair and a tanned complexion.

She was last seen wearing black jeggings, a black short-sleeved shirt with a black Nike jacket and black Vans trainers.

She may have been carrying a rucksack.

Officers are urging Kelsey to get in touch to let them know she is safe and well, and Kelsey, or anyone who may have seen her, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.