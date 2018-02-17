Appeal to find missing boy, 15, believed to be in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old boy who may be in Wellingborough.

Blu King was last seen yesterday (Friday, February 16) in Sussex and it is believed he is now in Northamptonshire, in the Wellingborough area.

Blu is 5ft 9in, with a medium build and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper, black jeans and Nike trainers, which are white and silver with a red tick.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and anyone who may have seen him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to contact Northamptonshire Police on 999 immediately.