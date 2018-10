Police have appealed for help to find a missing Kettering 16-year-old.

Amilah Talukdare was last seen at about midday yesterday (Monday, October 1) at Tresham College in Kettering.

She was wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans and was carrying a small red rucksack with the word ‘BAEWATCH’ in white on the back.

Officers are growing concerned for her welfare and are urging Amilah, or anyone who may know where she is, to call police on 101.