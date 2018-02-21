Appeal to find man who ran from crash in Burton Latimer

Police are appealing for help to find a driver who fled the scene of a three-car crash in Burton Latimer.

The collision took place in Higham Road at 10pm on Saturday, February 3, with police releasing details today (February 21).

The driver of one of the vehicles, believed to be a man, ran away from the scene in the direction of Cornfield Way.

Four people were taken to hospital following the collision and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the driver who fled the scene are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.