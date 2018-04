Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Daniel Howes, 30, was last seen yesterday (April 2) at about 9.40pm in the area of Gipsy Lane, Kettering, after a road traffic collision.

He is described as a white man, about 6ft, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a dark red top when he was last seen.

Daniel, or anyone who may have seen him, is asked to call police on 101 immediately.