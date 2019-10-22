Appeal to find driver who may have witnessed car hitting pedestrian in Daventry

A driver who was behind a car which crashed into a pedestrian in Northamptonshire is being sought by police.

A white Nissan Juke travelling south on the A425 South Way in Daventry towards the roundabout with Long March was in collision with a man at around 8.45pm on Sunday (October 20).

The crash was on the A425 in Daventry. Photo: Google

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Detectives are now appealing for a car that was driving behind the Nissan Juke to get in touch as they may hold vital information regarding the collision, a police spokesman said.

The driver of this car or anyone who witnessed the collision should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.