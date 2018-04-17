Appeal to find 70-year-old man last seen in Kettering

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 70-year-old man who has gone missing in Kettering.

Trevor Hunt was last seen at about 9.50am yesterday (Monday) as he was leaving Kettering General Hospital.

Trevor is 6ft 2in, with a large build, and is believed to have been wearing dark trousers, a beige shirt and possibly a jacket.

A police spokesman said: “We are growing concerned for his welfare and are urging Trevor, or anyone who may have seen him, to contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 250 of 16/4/18.