Appeal to find 49-year-old man missing from Northampton for three days

An appeal has been launched to find a 49-year-old man who has been missing from Northampton for three days.

An appeal has been launched to find a 49-year-old man who has been missing from Northampton for three days.

Todd Underwood left his home address in Northampton, sometime between 8am and 10am on Sunday (November 4) and has not been seen since.

He is believed to have been wearing a green bomber style coat with a fluffy fur trim, white trainers and blue jeans.

Todd is described as a white man, 5ft 7in, with a slim build and grey short hair.

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare and are urging Todd, or anyone who may know where he is, to call police on 101.