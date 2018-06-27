Appeal to find 14-year-old Northamptonshire girl last seen four days ago

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl who went missing wearing a black Adidas top and ripped jeans.

Chloe Colton was last seen in Weedon, near Daventry, on Saturday, June 23, wearing a black Adidas top with turquoise stripes, black jeans with rips in them, white Nike trainers and a green Superdry coat.

She was also wearing her hair down and carrying a beige or brown bag.

Police are concerned for her welfare and are urging Chloe to get in touch to let them know she is safe and well.

Chloe, or anyone with any information about where she is, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.