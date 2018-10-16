Appeal launched to find Northampton man missing since leaving hospital this morning

An appeal has been launched to find a Northampton man who has not been seen since he left hospital this morning.

Todd Underwood, 49, from Kings Heath, was discharged from Northampton General Hospital at 4am today (October 16) but has been missing ever since.

Tim is 5ft 7in and of slim build, with blue eyes, short hair and stubble. He is believed to be wearing dark blue jeans and a white t-shirt. He may also be wearing a green parka-style jacket and white Reebok trainers, and could be carrying a black holdall-type bag.

Officers are appealing for Mr Underwood, or anyone with information about where he is, to contact police on 101.