Appeal launched to find 40-year-old man missing from Northampton

Police are appealing for help to find a 40-year-old man missing from Northampton.

David McLaughlin was last seen in the Kingsley area at about 4pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 16) and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

David is described as white, 5ft 9in, with a stocky build. He has shoulder-length brown hair and a short beard. He was wearing a multi-coloured knitted hat, blue jeans, a red t-shirt and cream trainers.

David, or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.