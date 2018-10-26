Appeal launched to find 27-year-old Northampton man missing since Friday morning

An appeal has been launched to find a 27-year-old Northampton man who has gone missing.

Zak Hamill was last seen at about 12.30am this morning (October 26) in the St James area of Northampton. Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging him to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well.

Zak is believed to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black and blue jacket and black trainers.

Zak, or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 187 of 26/10/18.