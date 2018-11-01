Appeal launched so patients in Northamptonshire hospitals each receive a Christmas present

Christmas for most of us is a happy time of year but for some it can be lonely, especially if you’re elderly and in hospital with no gifts to unwrap.

With this in mind the Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund, which aims to enhance patient experience beyond what the NHS can fund, is once again calling on the people of the county to help make someone’s Christmas.

Sonul Bhundia and her children Elina and Krishan donated a car boot full of gifts for last years appeal.

The Christmas Gift appeal, which has been launched this week, aims to make sure that every in-patient at Northampton General Hospital, and the community hospitals in Northamptonshire, receives a present on December 25.

Last year, the charity was able to offer every patient in hospital a gift bag containing items from puzzle books to socks helping to make a huge difference to their experience of being an in-patient on the day.

Stacey Cheney, ward sister on Cedar Ward, said: “Some of my patients had no visitors or family and these presents showed the massive generosity of the public to give all these great gifts."

The charity is appealing for only new items in their original packaging and not gift wrapped - to avoid infection - and make sure the gift is allocated appropriately.

Suitable gifts ideas are puzzle books, slippers and socks, scarves, gloves or toiletries, biscuits and lip balms.

Shelagh Cowley from Isebrook hospital said: “Please pass on our grateful thanks for the lovely gifts for our patients - they certainly helped to make a difficult time for them brighter.”

Gifts can be left at Northamptonshire Heath Charitable Fund HQ, which is situated a short walk from A&E, outside Northampton General Hospital, next door to the Urgent Treatment Centre.

Alternatively, gifts can be left with the volunteers at the South and Billing Road entrances, as well as with volunteers at the switchboard reception near to Café Royale.

Gifts can be left from today until Monday, December 17, so the charity can ensure all presents are handed out to all the wards in time for Christmas Day.

You can donate items by dropping them in at the charity office at Springfield, Cliftonville, Northampton, NN1 5BE, Monday to Friday 9-4PM. You can call the charity on 01604 626927 if you have any queries or email greenheart@nhcf.co.uk