Appeal launched for missing 16-year-old girl from Northampton to come home

An appeal has been launched for a missing Northampton teenager to come home.

Kathleen Gallagher, who is 5ft 1in with blonde hair, was last seen in Hunsbury Hill at about 8.30pm on September 19.

Kathleen has links to London and the Oxford area and it is possible she has travelled out of Northampton.

Officers are growing concerned for her welfare and are urging Kathleen, or anyone who may have seen her, to contact police.

Anyone with information as to Kathleen’s whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.