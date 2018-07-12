Appeal for missing woman believed to be in Northampton to call police

Officers are growing concerned for a missing woman who is believed to be in Northampton.

Lucy Bird, 43, went missing from her home address in Flore on Tuesday (July 10).

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. Lucy is white, 5ft 7ins, with shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing dark blue leggings, a green/grey top and carrying a beige bag with animal print down the sides.

Officers are urging Lucy, or anyone who may know of her whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.