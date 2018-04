Police are appealing for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Wellingborough to make contact with them.

Jamall Waddell was last seen in the town on Tuesday, April 3, at about 4.30pm.

Officers are urging him to let them know he is safe and well.

He is 5ft 3in, of slim build and was last seen wearing black Nike joggers, a black Nike coat and black Nike trainers.

Jamall, or anyone who may have seen him, is asked to call police on 101.