Police are appealing to motorists for any dash cam footage they might have of a blue Lexus 4x4 in Bath Road, Kettering.

The Lexus was abandoned in Bath Street near to the junction with Morley Street at about 9.25am on yesterday (Tuesday).

A police spokesman said: “The car had been stolen earlier in the day from Wellingborough and was later involved in a non-stop road traffic accident.”

Anyone who may be able to help is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.