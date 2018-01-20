Appeal after robbery by masked men in Kettering

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Kettering.

Four masked men forced their way into a property in Brecon Close at about 7pm yesterday (Friday).

The residents were threatened by the gang who stole a gold ring and small quantity of cash before fleeing.

Officers believe this was a targeted so-called ‘Asian gold’ robbery with the attackers believing there were valuable items at the address.

Residents are reminded to keep their doors and windows locked, report any suspicious activity and ensure gold, jewellery and other items of significant value are locked in a secure safe if they are kept at the property.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.