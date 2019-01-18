App will show you live waiting times at Northampton General Hospital

An NHS app that shows users real-time information about waiting times at Northampton General Hospital is available to download now.

The app, called WaitLess, lets people in need of urgent but non-life-threatening care see how long the wait is at NGH, Kettering General Hospital and Corby Urgent Care Centre.

It also factors in journey times using live traffic and travel information to help users choose the most appropriate location for their condition, injury or illness.

Simon Weldon, chief executive at KGH and urgent and emergency care lead for Northamptonshire Health and Care Partnership, said: “When people need urgent treatment for an injury or medical condition they often head straight to their nearest hospital – but with demand and waiting times constantly changing, the closest location isn’t always the best.

"WaitLess allows people to quickly view the local urgent care and minor injury facilities where they can go for treatment and how long they are likely to wait to be seen there.

"Not only does this enable them to choose the most appropriate location for their needs but it also helps to reduce pressure on our busy services.

"That’s especially important at this time of year when demand for urgent and emergency care is particularly high."

Developed by Transforming Systems, WaitLess aims to reduce the pressure on the county’s urgent and emergency care services by spreading demand and helping patients to make an informed choice about where to go for treatment.

Its aim is to reduce waiting times for urgent care by signposting people with minor injuries and illnesses that are not life-threatening away from the busiest centres.

The smartphone app can be downloaded by searching WaitLess in the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

Kate Holt, CEO of Healthwatch Northamptonshire, said: "Healthwatch is pleased to see the launch of this app, which puts data into the hands of people and helps them to make an informed choice about where to seek care, benefitting them and the county’s health and care system."