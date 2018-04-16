Another two people arrested on suspicion of burglaries targeting gold and jewellery

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of robbery and burglary offences, which have targeted gold and jewellery.

The first, a 17-year-old-male, of Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton, was arrested by Northamptonshire Police for a number of offences in both the Northants and London areas.

He was subsequently charged by the Metropolitan Police with 16 counts of residential and aggravated burglaries and remanded to appear in court today (Monday, April 16).

The two Northamptonshire offences he has been arrested for continue to be investigated.

The second, a 19-year-old man, was arrested by Leicestershire Police in connection with a number of robbery and burglary offences in the Northamptonshire and Leicestershire areas and released on police bail.