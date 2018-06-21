Another sinkhole opens up on main Northampton town centre road

Long traffic delays have been felt in Northampton town centre today after a sinkhole opened up on a busy road near the town's bus station.

The 5ft deep void in Greyfriars caused traffic to back up all the way to Lower Mounts at times while a team of highways contractors assessed the damage.

It means there are now three open voids under investigation in the town centre, with a huge hole currently leaving Sheep Street blocked.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “A number of voids in the highway in Sheep Street, Lea Road and Greyfriars in Northampton have opened up.

“We are currently on site investigating the cause of these defects and assessing what action needs to be taken.

“A number of traffic management measures have been put in place in the short term for safety reasons.”

Sheep Street is still closed after a sinkhole was found there last week.