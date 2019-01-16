Another month, another ticket: Car sat on double-yellow lines begins fourth month in Northampton neighbourhood

A seemingly-abandoned car has begun its fourth month sat on double-yellow lines at the entrance of a Northampton neighbourhood.

The blue Vauxhall Zafira has reportedly been left at the junction of Osbourne Road and Kingsthorpe Road since the beginning of October.

The blue Vauxhall Zafira in December.

The car - which has picked up four parking tickets during its stay - is just metres from the left-hand turn into the street off the busy Kingsthorpe Road - but has not moved in months.

One resident whose windows face the stationary car said: "It's only a matter of time until someone hits it.

"It seems like the wardens come to look at it, scratch their heads and then walk off."

Northamptonshire Police's ELVIS team is tasked with removing abandoned vehicles - but can only do so if it is two months past its tax liability date or is unfit to drive on a highway.

However, the DVLA website shows the Vauxhall is fully taxed and is up to date on its MOT.

Northamptonshire Police say they are aware of the car and are making investigations.

Meanwhile, it is outside the responsibility of the county council's highways teams and Northampton Borough Council's neighbourhood wardens.

Speaking in December, chair of Queens Park Residents Association Brian Burnett said: "It's a hazard. I've seen vans and vehicles have to stop in their tracks when they come around the corner and see the car before they can navigate around it.

"I feel someone needs to take responsibility for it. Why can't someone just come and lift it away?"I would have thought the highways team or the police would have been interested. Surely it's an obstruction?"