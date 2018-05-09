Another charity superstore coming to Northampton high street with refit underway at former Poundland

A former Poundland in Northampton town centre will be converted into a disability charity's first used furniture and electrical store.

Workmen have begun refitting the empty premises in Abington Street, which will reopen in June as the UK's first Home By Scope store.

It will be the new home of Scope and will also offer Northampton high street's only Changing Places accessible toilets for people with complex disabilities.

However, some Northampton shoppers are disappointed that the large high street spot is being taken over by a charity rather than a branded store.

One resident said: "It's sad. We're only seeing more charity shops in Northampton. We used to have Beatties and House of Fraser and Primark. We're losing our branded names."

It comes after the Salvation Army opened its charity superstore on the 10,000 square-foot former premises of Primark on the same street in July last year.

Jason Lomas, head of furniture and electrical for Scope said: “We’re delighted that we’ll be opening our very first furniture and electrical shop in Northampton. We chose Northampton because of its dynamic demographic and its excellent infrastructure.

“We believe the shop will be a point of difference for Northampton, with the layout reflecting a traditional furniture retailer.

“We’ll be selling a mix of new and used items and if anyone wishes to donate to the shop, we will be collecting goods free of charge within a 30-mile radius from the store."

The Homes By Scope store will open on June 21.