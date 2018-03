Closing down signs have gone up in the window of a popular menswear shop in the Grosvenor Centre.

Burton, located on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre, is set to close down.

Closing down signs have gone up in the window of the shop advising customers that the store is shutting.

Arcadia, which owns Burton, has gradually been closing down a number of its stores in high streets across the country.

The nearest Burton branch will now be Weston Favell Shopping Centre.