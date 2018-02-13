Annual Seedy Saturday event returns this half term in Northampton

Green fingered gardening enthusiasts in Northampton can learn how to make a wormery, grow giant vegetables as well as discovering how to perfect layered gardening this weekend.

Fruitful Abundance is a community interest company who raise awareness of the food system and food waste and encourage local growing. Their most familiar project is the award-winning Elsie's Cafe, but Fruitful Abundance has also revived the old Town Show and introduced a new event, Seedy Saturday, for allotmenteers and newcomers to educate green-fingered gardeners about sowing and growing.

Seedy Saturday originated in Brighton as a community seed swap, where gardeners are invited to bring surplus seeds and swap them for others, or make a donation.

This weekend, on Saturday, February 17, Seedy Saturday is taking place at Castle Hill United Reform Church in Doddridge Street between 10.30am until 4pm, with entry costing £1 for adults and kids go free.

People on the day can learn how to make a wormery, start growing giant vegetables and lasagne (layered) gardening, and each child will receive a packet of seeds and can try their hands at making bird-feeders, painting stones, sprouting seeds and making tiny things for tiny gardens.

Stallholders include Moulton College, Thomas Etty Heritage Seeds; South Court Environmental (who maintain Wilson's Orchard) and Handmade Soaps. Northampton Heritage Hunters history group will have a green-theme display, and sell their bygone Northampton publications.

The tombola will feature gift tokens from Wyevale Garden Centre and Elsie's Cafe will be providing snacks and light meals, and present a 'food boutique' of rescues from local supermarkets, to take away for a donation.